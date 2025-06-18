ADVERTISEMENT

World

Rural Oklahoma strives to become American hub for critical minerals processing

By Reuters

Published

The Oklahoma state Capitol is seen in Oklahoma City, June 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.