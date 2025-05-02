ADVERTISEMENT

World

Rubio takes on dual national security roles after embracing Trump’s ‘America First’ vision

By The Associated Press

Published

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington, as U.S. President Donald Trump look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.