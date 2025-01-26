ADVERTISEMENT

World

Rebels enter outskirts of Goma and close the airport in the eastern Congo hub

By The Associated Press

Published

People displaced by the fighting with M23 rebels make their way to the centre of Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.