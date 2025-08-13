ADVERTISEMENT

World

Prosecutors won’t charge Chicago officers who fired nearly 100 times during a deadly traffic stop

By The Associated Press

Published

Flanked by family members, attorneys and supporters, Dexter Reed's mother, Nicole Banks, speaks to reporters outside the headquarters for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in West Town, Chicago, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Reed, 26, was shot to death March 21 during a traffic stop by Chicago police. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)


















Politics
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.