ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pro-Palestinian protest prompts scuffle onstage at Royal Opera House in London

By The Associated Press

Published

A general view of the Royal Opera House in London's Covent Garden. (AP / Bridget Jones)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.