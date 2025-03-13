ADVERTISEMENT

World

Powerful storm causes mudslides in California, threatens outbreak of tornadoes and wildfires across U.S. this week

By CNN

Published

A sign reading 'Possible Mud Flow' on March 12, 2025, in Sierra Madre, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.