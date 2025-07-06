ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Leo XIV resumes tradition and arrives Castel Gandolfo for vacation to restore ‘body and spirit’

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Leo XIV arrives at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo south of Rome for a six-week vacation, Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.