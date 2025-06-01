ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Leo XIV blesses cyclists competing in the Giro d’Italia as final stage enters Vatican gardens

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Leo XIV receives a pink jersey from the hands of RCS president Urbano Cairo before the official start of the final stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, inside the Vatican, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















