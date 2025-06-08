ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope Leo criticizes political nationalism and prays for reconciliation and dialogue

By The Associated Press

Published

Pope Leo XIV caresses a little girl as he arrives to celebrate a Mass for the Jubilee of New Religious Associations on Pentecost Day in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.