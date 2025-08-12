ADVERTISEMENT

World

Police in Southern California find US$30,000 worth of Labubus stolen from warehouse

By The Associated Press

Published

Diep Nguyen shows a Labubu doll to media during the opening of Germany's first shop for Labubu plush dolls in Berlin, July 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.