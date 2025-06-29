ADVERTISEMENT

World

Police find 381 cadavers piled up in Mexico crematorium

By AFP

Published

The Anapra neighbourhood of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, is seen behind the border wall in Sunland Park, N.M., Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton) (Andres Leighton/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.