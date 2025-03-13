ADVERTISEMENT

World

Police charge stepmother after emaciated man says he was held captive for more than 20 years

By The Associated Press

Published

Yellow crime tape blocks off an area in the U.S. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.