World

Plane with 49 people crashes in Russia’s Far East

By The Associated Press

Published

Smoke rises from the crash site of a Russian An-24 passenger plane of the Siberia-based Angara Airlines about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of Tynda, Far Eastern Amur region of Russia, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.