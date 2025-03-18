ADVERTISEMENT

World

Peru declares emergency as crime wave grips capital, singer shot dead

By Reuters

Published

A banner of jailed, former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, is held by his supporters outside a police base where he is on trial for rebellion on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo) (Guadalupe Pardo/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.