World

Pentagon leaders double down on the destruction from U.S. attacks on Iran

By The Associated Press

Published

CTV News military analyst Retired Maj.-Gen. David Fraser weighs in on conflicting commentary over the extent of damage at Iran’s nuclear sites.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.