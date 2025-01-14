Palestinians dedicate a new West Bank olive grove to Jimmy Carter

Palestinian farmers plant the first olive tree ahead of the replant of a 10 dunam, 2.5 acres, of land with 250 olive trees, part of the joint Freedom Farm project of the Palestinian Farmers Union and the Treedom for Palestine 2025 in memory of President Jimmy Carter, in the West Bank city of Tulkarem Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)