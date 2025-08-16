World

Pakistan floods kill 220 as rescuers pull more bodies from landslides in northwest district

By The Associated Press

Published

People attend funeral prayers for the victims of Friday's flash flooding, at a village near Pir Baba, Buner district, in Pakistan's northwest, Saturday, Aug.16, 2025. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)


















