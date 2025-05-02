ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pakistan asks Gulf allies to help ease India tensions following Kashmir attack

By The Associated Press

Published

Supporters of All Parties Hurriyat Conference chant slogans during an anti India rally, in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan's controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/M.D. Mughal)


















