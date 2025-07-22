World

Over 1,400 were killed in sectarian violence in coastal Syria in March, committee says

By The Associated Press

Published

Bedouin fighters gather in the village of Busra al-Harir, northwest of Sweida city, in southern Syria on July 22, 2025. (Omar Sanadiki / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.