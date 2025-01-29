ADVERTISEMENT

World

Osaka bans public smoking ahead of Expo 2025

By CNN

Published

One of Japan’s biggest cities is 'beautifying' itself ahead of hosting the World Expo — not by planting flowers, but by banning cigarettes. Buddhika Weerasinghe/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.