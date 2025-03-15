ADVERTISEMENT

World

One year after interpreter's scandal, Shohei Ohtani enters the Tokyo Series with newfound maturity

By The Associated Press

Published

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.