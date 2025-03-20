ADVERTISEMENT

World

One year after Baltimore bridge collapse, NTSB finds 68 U.S. bridges need to be assessed for risk of collapse if hit by ship

By CNN

Published

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26. (Julia Nikhinson/Reuters via CNN Newsource)


















