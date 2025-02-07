World

One of the victims of Sweden's deadliest mass shooting called his fiancee to say he loved her

By The Associated Press

Published

People take part in a vigil near the scene of a shooting at an adult education center on the outskirts of Orebro, Sweden, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.