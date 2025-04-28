ADVERTISEMENT

World

On air, ’60 Minutes’ reporter says ‘none of us is happy’ about changes that led top producer to quit

By The Associated Press

Published

Scott Pelley, anchor of "CBS Evening News," at the CBS Upfront in New York, May 15, 2013. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.