ADVERTISEMENT

World

Official fired during Trump’s first term appointed president of embattled U.S. Institute of Peace

By The Associated Press

Published

The U.S. Institute of Peace building is pictured, May 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.