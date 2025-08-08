ADVERTISEMENT

World

Norway prepares first major oil, gas licensing round in years

By Reuters

Published

In this Feb. 16, 2016 file photo, a supply ship at the Edvard Grieg oil field, in the North Sea. (Hakon Mosvold Larsen, NTB scanpix via AP, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.