ADVERTISEMENT

World

North Macedonia appeals for calm as nightclub fire deaths trigger protests

By The Associated Press

Published

People confront police near the home of the owner of a nightclub that was the scene of a massive fire, after a vigil for the victims in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Monday, March 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.