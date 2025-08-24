North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises test of new antiair missiles

In this photo provided Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, supervises the test-firing of two types of new anti-air missiles at undisclosed location, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)