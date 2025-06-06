ADVERTISEMENT

World

North Korea says it has raised a capsized destroyer upright as it continues repair

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows North Korea's new naval destroyer on May 24, 2025, in Chongjin, North Korea. (Maxar Technologies via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.