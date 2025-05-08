ADVERTISEMENT

World

No new pope elected yet after black smoke pours out of Sistine Chapel’s chimney

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
WATCH LIVE: Conclave underway to elect a new pope

WATCH LIVE: Conclave underway to elect a new pope

Black smoke emerges from Sistine Chapel chimney for a second time

Black smoke emerges from Sistine Chapel chimney for a second time

No pope elected on first ballot as black smoke spotted at the Sistine Chapel chimney

No pope elected on first ballot as black smoke spotted at the Sistine Chapel chimney

Canadian archbishop on what the world is looking for in the next pope

Canadian archbishop on what the world is looking for in the next pope

133 cardinals prepare for first vote of conclave

133 cardinals prepare for first vote of conclave



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.