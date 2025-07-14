World

Nine deaths in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility

By The Associated Press

Published

The Gabriel House assisted living facility is shown after a fire in Falls River, Mass., Monday, July 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.