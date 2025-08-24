ADVERTISEMENT

World

Neurosurgeon performs rare surgery to help former paramedic walk his daughter down the aisle

By CNN

Published

A Colorado father with a spinal cord injury is working to fulfill his dream of walking his daughter down the aisle. Thanks to a Denver neurosurgeon, it might just be possible. (KCNC via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.