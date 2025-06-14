ADVERTISEMENT

World

Men hit by lightning plucked from mountain in record-high Colorado helicopter rescues

By The Associated Press

Published

In this image provided by the Alpine Rescue Team, lamps are illuminated on a ridge as Alpine Rescue Team members take part in helping get two men struck by lightning off Torreys Peak in Colorado, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Jake Smith/Alpine Rescue Team via AP)


















