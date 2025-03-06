World

Medical plane’s voice recorder likely wasn’t working for years before Philadelphia crash

By The Associated Press

Published

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and other officials view the aftermath of a fatal small plane crashed in Philadelphia, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.