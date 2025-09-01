World

Man arrested after car crashes into Russian consulate in Sydney

By Reuters

Published

A plane makes its final approach to Sydney Airport as the full moon sets across the city skyline in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Mark Baker/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.