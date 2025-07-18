ADVERTISEMENT

World

Man accused of stockpiling bombs, using Biden photo for target practice, pleads guilty

By The Associated Press

Published

This image provided by U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Virginia shows a stockpile of homemade explosives Federal agents seized when they arrested Brad Spafford, a Virginia man on a firearms charge in Dec. 2024. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Virginia via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.