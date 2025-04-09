ADVERTISEMENT

World

Maine towns that cater to Canadian tourists worry about potential boycott

By CNN

Published

Business owners in Old Orchard Beach have relied on business from Canadian tourists for their survival. Many hotels and motels have French names, such as the Beau Rivage Motel, the Kebek Motel and the Alouette Beach Resort, in order to cater to French-Canadian visitors. (WMTW via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.