ADVERTISEMENT

World

Macron says he'll confer with allies on protecting Europe with French nuclear deterrence

By The Associated Press

Published

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops with Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 at the Invalides monument in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.