World

M23 rebels expand their control of Goma in eastern Congo

By The Associated Press

Published

M23 rebels' patrol Gisenyi border point, Congo, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, after they advanced into eastern Congo's capital Goma. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.