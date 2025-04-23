World

London talks on ending Russia-Ukraine war pared down as Russian drone attack on bus kills 9

By The Associated Press

Published

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers carry out bodies of passengers after a Russian drone hit a public bus in Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)


















