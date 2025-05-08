ADVERTISEMENT

World

Lithuania’s parliament approves exit from landmines treaty amid Russia threat

By Reuters

Published

German Air Force NH90 transport helicopters take part in the NATO military exercise 'Griffin Lightning 2025' at the Pajuostis military airfield, some 141km (144 miles) northwest of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.