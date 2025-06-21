ADVERTISEMENT

Israel-Hamas War

‘Life is full of unexpected surprises’: People trying to call Iran meet mysterious voice message

By CNN

Published

People stand on a rooftop amid billowing smoke following an overnight Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran's capital, on June 17. (Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.