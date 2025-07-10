ADVERTISEMENT

World

Liberians confused and angry after Trump’s ‘condescending’ praise for Boakai’s ‘beautiful English’

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Liberia's President Joseph Boakai poses for a photo, prior to the start of the ECOWAS meeting, in Abuja, Nigeria, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.