ADVERTISEMENT

World

Lawyer says worker accused of helping New Orleans jailbreak was unclogging toilet, not aiding escape

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

The Orleans Parish jail is pictured in New Orleans on Friday, May 16, 2025.(Brett Duke /The Advocate via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.