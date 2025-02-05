ADVERTISEMENT

World

L.A. wildfires highlight American insurance crisis as homeowners try to recover lost homes

By The Associated Press

Published

An aerial photo shows the charred homes of Louise Hamlin, centre left, and Chris Wilson, centre right, after the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.