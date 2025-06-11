ADVERTISEMENT

World

L.A. police swiftly enforce downtown curfew as protests against Trump’s immigration crackdown continue

By The Associated Press

Published

Protesters gather to denounce ICE, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.