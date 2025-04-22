ADVERTISEMENT

World

Jury finds The New York Times did not libel former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin

By The Associated Press

Published

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin leaves Manhattan federal court after testifying in her defamation trial against the New York Times on April 21, 2025. (Yuki Iwamura / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.