World

Judge denies Trump administration request to end a policy protecting immigrant children in custody

By The Associated Press

Published

Immigrants play soccer at a new U.S. government holding center for migrant children in Carrizo Springs, Texas, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.