World

Judge denies bail to crypto investor charged with kidnapping and torturing man in posh NYC townhouse

By The Associated Press

Published

Wayne Gosnell, centre, attorney for John Woeltz, cryptocurrency investor charged for kidnapping and false imprisonment, exits a courtroom, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.