ADVERTISEMENT

World

Judge clears the way for release of special counsel Smith's report on Trump's Jan. 6 case

By The Associated Press

Published

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former president Donald Trump, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at a U.S. Department of Justice office in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.